‘Religious leaders must unite in prayers to complement Buhari’s efforts in taming killings, kidnapping’

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) in Nigeria has called on religious leaders in the country to be united in prayers to complement the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in taming ethnopolitical killings and kidnapping in the country.

The interfaith group said fervent prayer and fasting remain the role of religious leaders to the nagging menace in Nigeria.

The group also called on clergymen and women for concerted spiritual efforts towards rendering the evil of kidnapping, ethnic killings and banditry null and void whilst supporting security agencies to carry out their duties towards defeating them.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the group, through its leader, Bishop Prince Madaki, also warned messengers of God who covertly or overtly promote ethnic rife and propagate hate sermons to bolster the activities of killers in the name of politics or religion to desist as it would do the nation no good.

Full text of his speech at the conference below.

Shalom to all brethren in the Name of our Gracious Lord! We have just finished the festivities and celebration of Easter, a prime season in the lives of Christendom all over the world. It reminds us of the death and resurrection of our Lord and personal savior, Jesus Christ, who suffered and was crucified for our sinful souls in order to bestow on us eternal life.

Similarly, we extend the same heartfelt greetings to our Muslim brethren all over Nigeria and indeed, to even traditional or African religion worshippers. We are the same and created in the image of ONE GOD Almighty, whom we worship through different modes, but hope for His salvation on the last day by His mercies. At the National Inter-Faith, there is neither Muslim nor Christians in our midst; but proud citizens of a great nation in search of peace for all of God’s creatures in Nigeria and beyond.

We have summoned our respected congregation of members of the pen profession to this hall for a very special reason. But before we bare out our minds to the Nigerian public, permit us to formally welcome you in our midst. May the peace of our Heavenly Father, the Almighty God be with you all.

Let us begin straightaway that by all ramifications, we are the least qualified to invite you to listen to us; but we intend to speak to Nigerians and you are the best instruments of conveying this message to our people.

We understand right from creation that all of us are members of the same family. Though we may differ in religious sects or worship faiths, creeds or doctrines, we remain the same brethren.

So, this message is very important and we believe you may understand with us and forgive us for any lapse observed in the course of this presentation or interaction.

Without mincing words, our dear country has been blessed by the Almighty God with abundant natural and Human Resources today. Today we have one of the best Presidents in the world and it is clear that those who fear the prosperity of our nation will never go to bed to sleep.

But today, we are being tormented by evil men and the country is in severe violent conflicts and killings being instigated by some demonic and selfish Nigerians. This is a painful fact known to all of us seated here and the generality of Nigerians in states, communities, and homesteads. We cannot pretend about this frustrating reality.

Whether in Southern or Northern Nigeria, there are choking and consuming crises everywhere in the land, as if we are competing in bloodbath and arson against ourselves. These are an avoidable crisis but for politics and tribal differences, many have refused to say the truth and by that, the blood-flow has continued.

Our country’s map is today redesigned and coloured with blood, anguish, pains and awful destructions. Most touchy is the realization that as Nigerians, we are collectively responsible for the widespread and condemnable bloodshed on the land which has clearly reduced our worth before the Creator. Yesterday, it was Boko Haram and all thanks to our military and the President, that has faded from our country’s history and just a little to totally extinguish them. Though we haven’t given our military all it takes but they have continued to do their best.

