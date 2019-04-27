Read to enrich yourself, not just for exams – youths advised

Mr Muktar Wakeel, former chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has advised youths to read with the aim of enriching themselves and not just to pass examinations.

“Youths must read a lot so as to widen their knowledge. They should read out of curiosity and thirst for knowledge so as to live better and more enlightened lives,” Wakeel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Lafia, at the venue of ANA’s annual convention.

He regretted that the younger generation of Nigerians had lost interest in reading and writing, saying that most prefer to plagiarise, whenever they were expected to write.

Wakeel, current Acting Registrar, Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia advised youths to take reading with all the seriousness it deserved, pointing out that he who reads, naturally leads.

“It is not only the younger generation that has lost interest in reading and writing; some older generation of Nigerians hardly go through newspapers.

“They only do for the purpose of passing examination, but not to enrich themselves with knowledge. Without knowledge, society will be full of mediocres. Nigeria must avoid such situation,” he said. (NAN)

