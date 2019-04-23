All of the 1,000 Paris Saint-Germain shirts with a large image of the Notre-Dame in place of the sponsor’s logo sold out within half an hour and the profit has been given to emergency services, the club said on Monday.

The jerseys were replicas of those which the French champions wore in their Ligue 1 victory over Monaco on Sunday.

“Notre-Dame” replaced the player names on the back of the shirts.

“500 on the internet, 250 in the megastore, 250 in the Champs-Elysees,” PSG tweeted in reference to how the tops were sold.

Each shirt cost 100 euros ($122) but the Parisian outfit refused to say how much money had been given to the charities associated with the fire service in the French capital.

The iconic Paris cathedral was damaged in a spectacular blaze last Monday.

