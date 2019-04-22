Breaking News
PSG wins Ligue 1 title without kicking a ball

Emmanuel Okogba

Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up the Ligue 1 title without having to kick a ball yesterday. Second-placed Lille drew 0-0 away at  Toulouse,  leaving them 16 points behind leaders  PSG  with just five games remaining. The result finally sees the capital club crowned champions for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Thomas Tuchel’s men squandered several earlier opportunities to retain the crown, failing to win any of their previous three matches as they stumbled towards the finish line. But, in truth, the title has long been a formality, with  PSG  enjoying a comfortable buffer in yet another dominant domestic campaign.

It is the club’s eighth Ligue 1 title in their history.  Only Saint-Etienne and Olympique de Marseille have won France’s top flight on more occasions.  PSG  can make it a double in Tuchel’s maiden campaign at the helm by retaining the  Coupe de France when they face Rennes at the Stade de France next weekend.

