Projects Buhari will commission in Lagos Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday commission the following project completed by the outgoing governor of Lagos State, Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Among the projects Buhari will be commission are Ayinke House, Eko Theatre, Oshodi International Airport Road, and some new buses and terminals.

Ayinke House

Ayinke House, the biggest baby manufacturing factory (Maternity Hospital) in Nigeria, upgraded by the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, is now ready for unveiling soon.

The hospital, located within the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, is an ultramodern 170- bed Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist hospital.

The hospital was conceived to help in reducing cases of newborn and maternal deaths and it boasts of state-of-the-art equipment specifically designed to cater for the health and well-being of mothers and newborns.

Other facilities at the new Ayinke House include 30 incubators with automatic oxygen delivery capacity, neonatal life support, five operating theatres and oxygen plants.

The hospital was upgraded from an 80-bed hospital to a 170-bed facility.

Already, Doctors and other medical staff have been employed and incorporated into the operations of the foremost tertiary medical institution, LASUTH, while it has been confirmed that Ayinke House will rank alongside hospitals in other parts of the world and boast of high-level technology befitting of a tertiary institution.

Eko Theatre

The Eko Theatre is a sterling concept by the Ambode administration to provide a viable platform for youths to harness their creative minds and potentials.

Presently, four new Theatres have been completed in Ikeja, Badagry and Alimosho and Epe and are set to be inaugurated for public use.

With 65 percent of the Lagos population below the age of 35, Governor Ambode believes that the coming alive of these facilities will afford youths to be more creative and then open the space for them to be able to showcase their talents.

The theatres are also part of the State’s Government development plan for the tourism sector as the facilities are expected to attract visitors from within and outside the country when it comes fully on stream.

Oshodi International Airport Road

Like the Transport interchange, the reconstruction of the Oshodi International Airport Road, will completely change the face of Lagos forever.

Specifically, the design of the project include the reconstruction and expansion of the existing carriage to three-lane Expressway on both directions, construction of two-lane Service Road in both directions, construction of Ramp Bridge to provide a U-turn from Ajao Estate to Airport, construction of a flyover at NAHCO/Toll Gate and drainage works.

Others include the removal of existing Pedestrian Bridge at Ajao Estate and construction of Pedestrian Bridges at Ajao Estate and NAHCO/Hajj Camp, construction of Slip Road.

Residents in the area are already benefiting from the project as travel time has drastically reduced in and out of the airport, while the 10-lane super highway is also a beauty to behold, especially at night.

New buses and terminals

Under the Bus Reform Initiative, 5,000 new buses are expected to be added to the public transport system, while other components of the scheme such as modern bus terminals, bus depots, bus stops and segregated laybys are already springing up in strategic locations across the State.

Presently, 820 buses have been procured and are set to be launched under the Initiative expected to commence in May 2019. Part of the unique feature of the initiative is its Intelligent Transport System mechanism of the initiative which will aid Lagosians to plan their journeys. Also, arrangement is also being firmed up as part of the short-term plan for the buses to be assembled in Lagos, which would in turn create jobs for the people, and as well serve to properly maintain the buses. Giving rationale behind the initiative, the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode said the new buses and terminals were conceived to redefine public transportation in the State with the view to make the State globally competitive.