Proceedings of the Nigerian senate on Thursday

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

‪Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki led the Principal Officers into the chambers; took the official prayers; and began the day’s proceedings at 10:51am.

‪Senator Aliyu Wamakko moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Wednesday, 24th April, 2019. Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau seconded.

KWARA: Battle royale as Popoola, Danbaba fight for speakership

PETITION

Senator Bassey Akpan raised a petition on behalf of a constituency member on his unlawful termination from the Nigerian Navy.

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report in two weeks.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Babba Ahmed Kaita cited Order 43 and brought the notice of the Senate to the demise of Hon. Justice Mamman Nasir.

Senate resolved to:

Observe a minute silence. Constitute and send a delegation to commiserate with his family.

iii. To immortalize the Late Hon. Justice Mamman Nasir by naming a national monument in his honour.

“His passing is a great loss — not only to the judiciary but to Nigeria and the people of Katsina state. He was a gentleman who contributed to this great country up until his last years, months, and even days. He will be greatly missed.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“He has left his mark and on behalf of the Senate, let us condole with the people of Kastina state and his family.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Saraki begs electorate to forgive PDP candidates, says no way for Tinubu in kwara

“I will rule that we rise up to observe a one minute silence and that we put up a another delegation to commensurate with the family to convey our messages from the senate and the National Assembly.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

PRESENTATION OF BILLS- First Reading

Federal Capital Territory Area Councils Service Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (HB. 975) by Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Federal Capital Territory Area Councils Service Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (HB. 975) was read the First Time.

Public Holiday Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (HBs. 918 & 1529) by Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Public Holiday Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (HBs. 918 & 1529) was read the First Time.

MOTIONS

Withholding of Assent by Senate Leader.

-Recalls that the President C-in-C had signified the withholding of his assent on the following Bills pursuant to Section 58 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended):

Federal University of Wukari (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Film Commission Bill, 2019; and

III. Nigerian Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill, 2019.

Senate resolved to:

Refer the Bills to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and passage.

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the above Bills.

Senate reverted to plenary and reported progress.

The amendments to the clauses were considered and approved.

Senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a holiday resort in Kaduna State by armed bandits by Senator Shehu Sani and the entire Senate.

“I rise to second this motion. Let me send my condolences to the families of the victims and all Nigerians living in fear. We need to declare a national state of emergency to enable the government put in place measures to end this problem.”- Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

“I lend my support to this motion. Nigeria is becoming a killing field and this will have an effect on investment and tourism. We need to do something drastic, something unusual that we have not done before. We need to mobilize the military to those areas and we should not be shy of asking for help.”- Senator Joshua Lidani.

“My heart and prayers goes out to the families of the bereaved. What have we done as Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? We should marshal out a plan from the chambers of this Senate to secure this country.” Senator Babba Ahmed Kaita.

“If you all remember yesterday, we observed a minute silence and condoled the family and sent messages to the embassy but the deputy Senate President rightly stood up and said, it goes beyond just this individual worker both Nigerian and foreigner.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“There are a lot of issues that we need to address because the way these series of killings are going on and that is why we brought it up today. In line with the last speaker, we must begin to look at the solutions.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“When we talk about the way forward, we need to be honest with ourselves. We need to talk as senators in this upper chamber because in addressing these issues we need to be frontal on what has led us to where we are today and we must proceed through our political parties platform and see it as a problem that all of us need to address.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“Where there is a fault, we must be bold enough to say where the fault is and where there are sanctions that need to be taken we must be bold as well to say so.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“I mean, you have all been in this chamber for one year we could not even communicate, converse or engage with the Nigeria Police.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“You were all here when the Head of Police refused to even come before us. How can we work together to move things forward because at the end of the day, we must begin to sit down with those in charge and discuss what we need to do, how do we help you. Even if we want to recruit, we can’t do it from here, we need guidance, they need to tell us what we need to know.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“I agree with the last speaker and those who have contributed. Let us contribute with a solution, let’s contribute with what is the way forward, what do we need to do. That’s the only way we can truly show that we are serious, it is the only way we can honor those that have died.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Our decision is supreme on NASS leadership – Nabena

“Here is a lady that use to work in Iraq and Kosovo, she didn’t die there until she came to Nigeria. That does not portray this country in a positive way at all. As the Deputy Senate President and Senator Lidani said, there are going to be questions of people coming to invest in a country like this.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“Today, Abuja- Kaduna road has been abandoned as I was told, everybody is going by train there. Nothing is happening to address that. If we want to politicise it we will not make a way forward. We need to decide whether we want to find a solution or whether we just want to play to the gallery.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“In the past, kidnappings use to be done in the cities now they are kidnapping villagers too, its a big problem.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“The long term effects will be catastrophic. I want to suggest that the issue of State Police be looked into; we need to create a synergy between the state police and vigilante and locals of these states. It will dramatically reduce the menace. We need massive military deployment to these flash points. We also need to come up with capital punishments for these crimes.”-Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“The north is at war. Unless something is done, I’m afraid that in the next two to three years, the situation might be out of control. This has become a business because there is technically no business in the north. The way forward is to fight corruption and set standards.”- Senator Kabir Marafa.

“Until our youth are engaged, this problem will continue. If we dispose of 3 of the 5 vehicles we own and use the proceeds to engage our youth, would it not be better? We need to find appropriate economic policies to engage idle hands.”- Senator Andrew Uchendu.

“Our soldiers are not provided with enough logistics and use this as an excuse to collaborate with kidnappers. The state government has not helped matters; they do nothing to provide funds. We need to device short term goals and long term solutions. We need to establish a special force to address this problem.”- Senator David Umaru.

“We should abide a prayer in line with some of the work we had done so far. If you remember, we had done a retreat, we had done a report, we had done second reading and a few recommendations. If you can recollect, we invited the Heads of the security agencies and directed them to submit to us what they need and there was no response till date.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“So, what I think is that we should take it up from here, we should not get discouraged. We should go back and review where we are and find a way for our Committees to reengage the Heads of our security agencies.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Senate resolved to:

Observe a minute silence in honor of the departed souls; Urge the security authorities to intensify the search for the perpetrators and bring them to book;

III. Urge the government to set up inter-agency task force to tackle cases of banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Niger States;

Urge security agencies to give special security cover to foreign workers and tourists; Urge security agencies to immediately deploy the use of drones and interceptors in tracking kidnappers asking for ransom; Urge community leaders, traditional rulers and all stake holders to co-operate with security agencies;

VII. Urge telecommunications companies to provide security agencies with information in areas where there are kidnappings;

VIII. Urge Senate to send a delegation to the British Embassy and condole the British government; and

Senate should invite the acting IG of police to brief the Senate on the initiative put in place to curb the current security situation in the country. Leader should ensure that the Bills that we passed on the Police Reform and Trust Fund be sent to our counterparts in the house, so we can get concurrence and have these Bills sent to the President so that we can get assent as quick as possible.

“Distinguished colleagues, I thank you all for your contribution on this subject matter. We need, as I said in addressing this matter to take hard and difficult decisions and have a more structural approach to issue of security.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“As I said, we lost a lot of time and there was very little cooperation with the Head of Police and we hope that with the new Acting Inspector General of Police, the good actions we have taken on the issue of the Bills we have passed from Police Reform Act and Trust Fund shows that we are ready to work very closely with them to see how they can be successful.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Osun election: Our people’s votes have again been manipulated – Omisore

“We hope that with this, we will begin to see improvement in the security situation in the country.”- Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

PRESENTATION AND CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS

Report on the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the National Commission for Colleges of Education Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 561) by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Shehu Sani seconded that the Senate do consider the report on the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the National Commission for Colleges of Education Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 561)

Senator Barau Jibrin presented the report.

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the National Commission for Colleges of Education Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 561).

Senate reverted to plenary and reported progress.

National Commission for Colleges of Education Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 561) was read the THIRD time and PASSED.

“Thank you all for the conclusion of this Bill as this would provide avenues for our young peoples the education sector of our economy.”- Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Report on the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal Cooperative Colleges Bill, 2019 (SB. 418) by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Aliyu Sabi seconded that the Senate do consider the report on the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal Cooperative Colleges Bill, 2019 (SB. 418).

Senator Barau Jibrin presented the report.

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the Federal Cooperative Colleges Bill, 2019 (SB. 418).

Senate reverted to plenary and reported progress.

Federal Cooperative Colleges Bill, 2019 (SB. 418) was read the THIRD time and PASSED.

‪“Thank you Chairman and members of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for the diligence in bringing the Bill for passage as we now have a framework for Colleges of Education.”- Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 689) by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Aliyu Sabi seconded that the Senate do consider the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 689).

Senator Barau Jibrin presented the report.

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 689).

Our decision is supreme on NASS leadership – Nabena

Senate reverted to plenary and reported progress.

Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 689) was read the THIRD time and PASSED.

Report of the Committee on Culture and Tourism on the sale of the National Theatre and the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos by Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki.

Senator Gilbert Nnaji seconded that the Senate do consider the report of the Committee on Culture and Tourism on the sale of the National Theatre and the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos.

Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki presented the report.

“This report must be taken seriously as a doctrine and manual to preserve our history.”- Senator Shehu Sani.

The report was approved.

“I would like to thank Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki for this Bill. We need to ensure that historic monuments do not decay and are maintained adequately.”- ‪Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

‪ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that all items on the order paper be stood down to another legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.

#GavelBangs

Signed:

New Media Department,

Office of the President of the Senate,

Federal Republic of Nigeria.