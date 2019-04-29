Pressure to succeed much on me -Ihedioha

I won’t be distracted with EFCC arraignment- Bala Mohammed

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Imo State Governor-Elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha yesterday said that there was high expectation from the people of the state and enormous pressure for him to succeed.

Chief Ihedioha also said that the incoming administration in the state does not have any cause to worry over the alleged last minutes recruitment by the outgoing governor of the state Rochas Okorocha, stressing that the state has significant resources.

This is as the Bauchi state governor-elect, Bala Mohammed has said that his arrangement in court yesterday would not in any way distract him from focusing on how to make the state better for the citizenry.

The duo spoke separately at the sideline of the ongoing induction for the returning governors and the governors-elect at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking in an interview with State House correspondents, Chief Ihedioha said, “There is huge expectation, very high, significant excitement in the state. So the pressure to succeed will be very significant,”

Asked if he will pay the N30, 000 new minimum wage he said, “I have not resumed now, when I resume office I will look at it.”

On whether he would increase the Internally Generated Revenue in the state, he said, “We will run a government of the people for the

people and by the people so in everything we do we will try to build a consensus and get the people buy into it.

“We will not be so much in a hurry but we have set up a transition committee to look at the various challenges that we envisage and design a road map and take a queue from our programmers in the course of the campaign. Of course we had a road map but we now look at it with the realities as it is today and take a leap from there.”

Also speaking on the alleged recruitment by outgoing administration to increase the wage bill of the state, he said,”Well, when we take over office, government is government.

“We shall run a government of the people, by the people and for the people. We have significant resources in Imo State and so we have little doubt. We have the people, the personnel to deal with circumstances that will confront us when we get I to office.”

Commenting on his arraignment, the Bauchi State Governor-Elect, Bala Mohammed said,”I am a Nigerian who believes in accountability, who believes in the rule of law. I was brought to court this morning, fortunately or unfortunately the Judge was not there and it is a continuation of my case but out of mischief and treachery it was misrepresented as if it is a new case.

“This is a case that has been on and I don’t want to say anything that will preempt the outcome of the process so I will leave at that that it is the whole case that we are on with the EFCC and after winning my election, they still took me to court.

“I know my lawyers are trying to determine my status whether as a governor who has been duely elected by the people, as a governor who has been returned by the institution recognized by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that is INEC is eligible to be taken to court at this moment.

“But having said that, I believe in the rule of law and I believe in the constitution and in the right of institutions to carry out their statutory duties, so I was in court and of course the thing has been postponed to another time and I will be there any time I am asked even if I am in government.

“If my immunity has been severed from me I am ready to face the law because I know that at the cost of preempting the outcome of the court, I have not done anything and because my people have spoken.

“Bala Mohammed has done so much in Abuja which you know. I have left legacies and landmarks and I am proud to say that my people have recognized that my contribution and today I am a governor-elect. I am never distracted.”