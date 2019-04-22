Presiding Officers’ admission: We’re vindicated – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the alleged admission by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, presiding officers in Borno and Yobe states that they transmitted the result of the February 23 Presidential election to the server of the commission is a vindication of the stand of the party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar that the polls were rigged in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.



This is even as the party insists that more confessions are imminent, noting that the wheel of justice will turn the tide in favour of the former Vice President.

In a chat with our correspondent, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi said Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for Atiku at the polls even as he accused INEC of manipulating the results in faviur of the President Buhari.

He said: “Nigerians should wait for more exposure of how INEC won the election for Buhari. Unfortunately for them, Atiku and indeed PDP were more than prepared for the election.

“While we were campaigning moving from one state to the other, APC and INEC were planning how to rig the election knowing full well that Nigerians had rejected them.

“Evidence that APC were going to lose were reflected in the empty crowd at their campaign venues. In anticipation of the fact that they were going to rig, PDP did the needful of policing the election thoroughly and the result of our diligent monitoring are what we will produce as evidences at the Tribunal. Our hope is in the judiciary and we believe that Atiku Abubakar’s mandate will be restored very soon.”

Atiku is currently challenging the declaration of Buhari as winner of the polls, insisting that results he obtained from INEC server showee that he won the election.