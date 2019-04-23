Breaking News
President Buhari directs quick intervention in Adamawa, Taraba communal crises

On 9:44 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed a quick intervention and response to the affected communities in the recent  communal conflicts in Adamawa and Taraba.

President Muhammadu Buhari
The quick intervention response delegate,  led  by Air Commodore Akube Iyawu, Director Search and Rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), arrived in Yola on Monday.
Iyawu, at the Hamman Bata  and Haman Bachama  palaces in Demsa and Numan, said they were in the areas to  assess the level of damage done to lives and property in the affected areas.
” We are in the state following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to  come and  assess the level of destruction to facilitate quick intervention.
” President Muhammafu Buhari has directed  us to also convey his sympathy and to bring succor to the affected communities,” Iyawu said.
He said that the affected persons should  expect intervention from  the Federal Government through NEMA within the shortest possible  time.
In their  separate responses, Mr Stephen  Irmiya, who is the Hama Bachama and his counterpart Alhamdu Teneke  of the Bata kingdom, thanked the President for identifying with them in the trial times.
They urged government to find  ways of bringing lasting solutions to the  crises to enable their communities to live in peace .
 Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA)  said that two communities of Bolon and Barai were recently under attack by gunmen.
Sulaiman said four people  were killed, 10 sustained injury while many houses  burnt during the attack on Bolon village in Demsa local government area
During the assessment,  the delegate visited Barai and Bolon villages and LCCN Cathedral and Numan General Hospital in Demsa and Numan areas

