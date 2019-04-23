Premiership: Evangelist foresees Liver pool winning the Premier league

Evangelist of the gospel, Chibuikem Eromose has predicted that Liver Pool F.C would emerge winner of the ongoing premiership match this season.

In a statement, Evangelist Eromose enjoins Liver Pool fans to be joyful as the spirit of God showed him in a vision victory for Liver Pool at last: “In the vision about premiership, I had a vision of Liverpool. They were able to surmount some difficult tasks; they defeated their opponent effortlessly, as it was the moment of glory for the Reds.

Their faces were filled with smiles, the happiness was out of this world, and they were leaving the stadium while their opponent bows their faces down to honour them. After that experience, I saw myself in the midst of people, there was jubilation all around me, I was shouting in excitement and heard myself saying I am in heaven already; it was at this point I discovered that Liverpool has won the English Premier League Trophy 2019”.

The Delta based evangelist who described himself as a vessel of God, Maintained that God is using him to proffer solutions to many problems around his society and also to shed light in dark situations. “I am a true reflection of the glory of God to the world. Once again I want to congratulate, Liverpool for winning the Premier League Title 2019”.