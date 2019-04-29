Power outage: Lawmaker donates 300KVA transformer

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

The Ihitta Ogada community in Owerri North local council area of Imo State, weekend, heaved a sigh of relief, as the member representing Owerri federal constituency, Chief Ezenwa Onyewuchi, donated a 300KVA transformer to boost public power to the area.

Speaking after handing over the transformer to the traditional ruler, Eze Samuel Ihekwoaba, the lawmaker expressed hope that the second transformer he was donating to the community, would help to improve the sagging public power supply to the rural community.

Ezenwa, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, was not particularly happy that the only transformer in use in the area, was the one he earlier donated to the community.

Onyewuchi appealed to the community leaders to “jealously guard the equipment because it is far better to add new things to what you have, than to replace things you earlier acquired”.

Responding, Eze Ihekwoaba commended Chief Onyewuchi for “redefining quality, effective and people-oriented representation,” even as he also the opportunity to call on other elected leaders to “borrow a leaf from this man”.

All the people that spoke during the outing, commended the lawmaker for “putting the people first at all times and this helped in no small measure to ensure the Peoples Democratic Party victory in the community”

Vanguard recalls that the event, which was held at the palace of the traditional ruler, had in attendance members of the Eze’s Cabinet, community leaders, title holders, Youths and women.