Portugal Prime Minister to address investors at 21st Africa Energy Forum

.Over 3,000 delegates expected

Prime Minister of Portugal, His Excellency António Costa, has confirmed to meet investors at the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) at the Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal from 11-14th June 2019

According to a release signed by EnergyNet’s Head of Marketing, Amy Offord, Energy Secretary, João Galamba, will also present the tender process for 1.35GW (2019) and 700MW (early 2020) of Portugal located PV projects on the closing day of the conference, noting: “The quality of companies attending AEF from around the world means it makes sense to present the procurement process and will help us directly communicate our plans with the market.”

The Prime Minister joins a confirmed delegation from the Portuguese government including the Minister of Environment and Energy Transition, Honourable João Pedro Matos Fernandes; Secretary of State for Internationalisation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Eurico Brilhante Dias and State Secretary for Energy, Portugal, Honourable João Galamba. With a focus on the relationship between Portugal and Lusophone Africa.

The Forum will welcome Lusophone representatives from Energy Ministries, utilities and regulators including the Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), and Angola’s Minister of Energy and Water, Honourable João Baptista Borges; Chief Executive Officer of IRSEA and Chairman of the Board of Directors at RNT.

The event will welcome 3,000 delegates for four days of panel discussions and networking functions focus the. Africa’s energy sector.

As a renewable energy hub, the Forum will also showcase Portugal’s renewable energy strategies and project successes, identifying opportunities for collaboration between Africa and Europe.