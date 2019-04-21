Poor students dropping out of private varsities — Adedoyin, Oduduwa

…Begs FG to intervene

By Demola Akinyemi

The founder of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu,Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, has called on the Federal Government to assist the less privileged people to pay tuition fees in private universities.

Adedoyin, who is also the Maye of Yorubaland, in a statement, said the Federal Government intervention became necessary because the state and federal tertiary institutions are incapable of admitting 50% of admission seekers on yearly basis.

He noted that many brilliant students in private universities have dropped out because of their inability to pay school fees hence the government should come to their aid to make their dreams come true.

Adedoyin spoke against the backdrop of recent data which stated that out of close to 2 million candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams (UTME), more than a million would be denied admission not because they are not qualified but because the present carrying capacity of Nigeria tertiary institutions, especially public ones, is not enough to cater for the teeming population of youths seeking admission each year.

Quoting the data, he said, “Around 1.99 million candidates put in for UTME, but the current carrying capacity of Nigerian universities, monotechnics, polytechnics, colleges of education and innovation schools is 750,000 which leaves a shortfall of over 1.2 million candidates who will have to join other candidates to jostle for the limited admission spaces again next year or look for ramshackle universities in Cotonou, Republic of Benin and so on or illegal universities proliferated in Nigeria.

“The statistics also stated that while most public tertiary institutions, especially the federal ones, already admit above their carrying capacity, none of the private universities is able to admit up to its carrying capacity because of exorbitant school fees charged by private institutions in Nigeria.”

Adedoyin also noted that the carrying capacity of private universities is not met because they charge an average of 400,000 naira which most parents cannot afford even as he said that private universities spend heavily on payment of salaries and provision of facilities.