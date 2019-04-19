Police to dock LADOL guard over killing of Korean

By Gabriel Olawale

Following the fatal shooting of a Korean employee of SHI-MCI FZE at LADOL Free Zone on April 8, the police have resolved to charge the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, personnel responsible for the shooting with murder.

The NSCDC operative also shot and killed his colleague also guarding the free zone, moments before he shot the Korean employee.

The decision to charge the gunman to court was the outcome of a police report issued by a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCIID, Yaba, Yetunde Longe, dated April 16, 2019.

The gunman was detained by guards and employees of SHI-MCI FZE after the shooting before being handed over to the police for investigation.

The police investigation found out that the gunman, Innocent Oshemi, shot and killed the Korean SHI-MCI employee with his official G5 rifle.

The coroner confirmed that the victim died as a result of injuries received from the gunshot, including ‘penetrating missile injury to the body.’

He will, therefore, be charged for murder and the casefile will be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria, SHIN, had at a press conference in Lagos called for justice for the family of the victim in this case.

At the briefing attended by family of the Korean victim, Mr Jejin Jeon, Managing Director of SHIN said: “SHIN would ensure that LADOL and NSCDC are held accountable for any organisational and management failures that allowed the gunman to carry out this terrible crime in the LADOL Free Zone.”