Police confirm cult clash in UNIUYO

The police command in Akwa Ibom on Wednesday confirmed report of a cult clash between the Black Axe and Vikings Confraternities at the University of Uyo campuses.

The Public Relations Officern of the command, SP Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Uyo said the police were aware of the incident and that normalcy had returned to the campuses.

“The Commissioner of Police is trying to meet with the management of the university to strategise on how to tackle the menace and ensure adequate security of the university,” he said.

A student of the university who preferred anonymity lamented incessant attacks from cult groups apparently from outside the varsity campuses.

He said that one student was killed in the afternoon on Tuesday at the main campus, while three students were killed at the permanent site of the university at about 9pm same day.

“Before the last matriculation that held on Wednesday April 17, there were shoot-outs. During the matriculation there were clashes between cult groups.

“Just yesterday a student was shot dead during a clash between two cult groups at the Annex campus.

“I heard that other three students were shot dead last night at the Main Campus at Nwaniba, making it four dead persons at the campuses,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Boniface Bassey, a students of Faculty of Arts called on the state government to intervene in the development.

He suggested that the school management should bring plain-cloth security personnel to secure the institution.

Bassey further called on management of UNIUYO to fish out perpetrators of the clashes for prosecution.

“Officers with mufti should come into the campuses and work with the school security to fish out the perpetrators,” he said.

Mrs Blossom Okorie, Director of Information, University of Uyo confirmed the incident but said she was not in the position to speak further on the incident.

“We have reported the matter to the police and I cannot comment on matter,” she said.

She said that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eniefiok Essien, was the only person to speak on the issue.