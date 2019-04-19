Police begin investigation into mysterious death of a prophet Nwoko in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced investigation into an alleged mysterious death of a prophet in his room, within Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Amaraizu said that the incident happened on April 16, 2019.

He said that the deceased, one Prophet Anthony Nwoko, was allegedly found dead in his room at Ezebungu Street of Ugbene 2 axis of Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, on receipt of the report, directed the operatives of the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to conduct diligent investigations.

“The commissioner has directed them to unravel the mystery and bring those behind who maybe behind it to book,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Collier Hospital mortuary while investigations continued.