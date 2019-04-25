Police arraign 2 over alleged theft of 2 cell phones

Two men- Timothy John, 18 and Peter Joseph, 21, on Thursday appeared in a Karu Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing two cell phones valued at N38,000.

The defendants, who reside at Kugbo, Abuja, are being tried for criminal conspiracy, extortion, theft and belonging to gang of thieves, offence they denied committing.

The prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, told the court that one Ezekiel Uzor of Tophill Kugbo, Abuja, reported the matter to the Karu Police Station, on April 21.

“The complainant alleged that on April 16, while walking along Kugbo Furniture Market, Abuja, the defendants jointly conspired with one other now at large and attacked him with a cutlass.

“In the process, the defendants dishonestly and forcefully collected the complainant’s two cell phones, valued at N38,000 and a cash of N10,000.

“During police investigation, it was also discovered that the defendants belong to gang of thieves who specializes in snatching phones and other valuables from victims along Kugbo Expressway

“All efforts to recover the stolen items proved abortive,” Osuji said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 79, 292, 287 and 306 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Abubakar Sa’ad, granted the defendant N50, 000 bail each, with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until May 14, for hearing.