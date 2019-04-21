PMT tasks commercial vehicle owners on quality

As it berth in Asaba

An expert in the transport industry has urged commuters to always go for the best vehicles each time they are about embarking on a journey. He noted that the dangers associated with a careless driver who drives a public vehicle are also link up with the dangers in old and unsound vehicles conveying commuters to their destinations.

PMT Executive Director in charge of operations, Ifeanyi Enete who spoke in Asaba during the weekend reiterated the need for commuters embarking on distance journey to go for the best bus or car, adding, “The condition of a vehicle is key to arriving safely.”

Enete who gave this warning in Asaba, Delta State recently during the Peace Mass Transit, PMT, and formal launch of operations in the State capital said: “The concern of commuters arriving at their destination safely should be the concern of motorists.”

He explained that the Asaba operations of PMT, took quite a while in coming on stream, long after the Warri depot because the company wanted the best buses and drivers for its commuters.

He said that the opening of Asaba branch was substantially as a result of popular demand from people, and also in continuation of the ongoing expansion of the company’s operations to capture areas hitherto without effective ground operations.

“Transport, to us is not just business, but a calling according to our chairman Dr. Onyishi, so a lot of the decisions we make are strictly for service, not necessarily business” he said.

While thank the people in Asaba for keeping the faith with the company, he assured customers of the company’s usual high quality service replicated in Asaba, adding, “The ultra-modern Asaba depot is located on 88 Ibusa Road, koke junction, opposite the Agofure Park.”

Early travelers with prior information about the opening of the depot thronged the park as early as 6am Thursday, booking their journey and departing to various destinations around the country in steady steam.

“This is good”, said Mrs. Mary Okocha, when asked how she felt about PMT in Asaba.

On his part, Mr. John Nnamdi, said he was particularly grateful to PMT for bringing its unique services to Asaba.

He said: “Some of us are so addicted to PMT such that we can’t do without it, adding, “We have been waiting for a day like this”.