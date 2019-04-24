Plateau PDP suspends chairman, deputy, dissolves state campaign council

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State has suspended its Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango and his Deputy, Amos Goyol over alleged financial misconduct even as Chris Hassan, Vice Chairman, Northern Zone of the Party has been given a nod to take over the leadership of the Party in acting capacity.

Before the duo was sacked, a vote of no confidence was passed on them and the decision to suspend them, Party officials say is to save the Party from implosion.

The State Party’s Publicity Secretary, John Akans in a text said, “We the members of the State Executive of the Peoples Democratic Party, Plateau State Chapter in a meeting held on the 24th day of April 2019 at the State Party Office due to imminent issues arising from elections & party affairs; a vote of no confidence is passed against the Party Chairman, Hon. Dimishi Sango and his Deputy Hon. Amos Goyol.

“In the bid to save the Party the following resolutions have been reached: That the Party Chairman Hon. Dimishi Sango and his Deputy Hon. Amos Goyol are hereby suspended and stand suspended based on the following reasons: That the resources sent to the State for the Presidential elections were not accounted for by the Chairman aided by the Deputy Chairman concealed the amount sent by the Presidential Campaign Committee and created a fraudulent unseen template used as “a sharing formula” unknown to the State Party Structure and up till date no disclosure has been made by the Chairman and/or the Deputy Chairman.

“The Moneys raised and saved by the Party to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to help relieve their pains were also not accounted for up till this moment. NO Mention has been made of the stated funds. It is worthy to note that the Deputy Chairman is the Chairman Committee on IDPs for the party. The money meant for P. D. P. Plateau State Retreat was equally not accounted for by the Chairman and/or the Deputy Chairman.

“The arbitrary substitution of the legitimate candidate who won his primaries for Wase Federal House of Representatives by the Chairman and this Deputy without recourse to the EXCO or SEC due to some financial inducement to the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman cost PDP to lose the election in Wase Federal House of Representatives.

“Due to the highhandedness of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the party has caused the party to plunge into confusion. High disregard to Elders, Critical Stakeholders and Members of the SEC as their advices and decisions are no longer relevant to the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman. The State Campaign Council is hereby dissolved with immediate effect. All party properties in whatsoever description in their possession should be returned to the State Party Secretariat within 48 hours

“That having suspended the State Chairman and his Deputy Chairman, recourse is made to the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, the State Vice Chairman Northern Senatorial Zone, Hon. Chris Hassan shall take over the leadership of the party as Acting State Chairman.”

Efforts to get the reactions of the suspended officials were not successful as they did not pick their calls but a Party stalwart, Edwin Ringkwat told Vanguard, “Whatever they are doing is a distraction, I am not a party to it, I learnt about it early this morning and I don’t know the people behind it. The Exco would have to get the backing of the SEC before this kind of a thing happen.

“The only organ that can endorse that is the SEC by the laws of the Party that can ratify what they have done. In my life, I don’t stab people behind their backs, I am a critical stakeholder and I am interested in the well-being of the Party, we have election coming up next year, I told them if you find somebody wanting, wait till next year. We are at the tribunal; we need everyone’s cooperation, to me, that is a distraction.”