Pinnick, Musa, Oshoala others to light up 2018/2019 Nigeria Pitch Awards

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, Super Eagles Vice-Captain, Ahmed Musa, and Super Falcons goal-poacher, Asisiat Oshoala and others are potential winners of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The organisers of the awards, Matchmakers Consult International Ltd., on Thursday announced the list of nominees for the 2018/2019 at a news briefing in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 6th edition of the award was designed to recognise those who stand out in a particular season.

For the 2018/2019 edition, NFF president, Pinnick is up in the nominations for Sam Okwaraji category and he is up against his 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi and the Chairman, Bet9ja, Kunle Sonami.

Al-Nassr striker Musa is up for two gong as he is in the nomination for the Striker of the Year award and King of the Pitch Awards.

Musa will slug it out with Esperance of Tunisia striker and former NPFL goal king, Junior Lokosa and Shanghai Shenhua striker, Odion Ighalo for the Striker of the Year.

For the King of the Pitch category, Musa will be up against Ighalo and the Leicester City FC dependable midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

For the Goalkeeper of the Year, Katsina United FC and Super Eagles safe hand Ikechukwu Ezenwa will slug it out with his compatriot, Francis Uzoho and Enyimba FC goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.

READ ALSO: Higuain keen to earn permanent Chelsea move

The Defender of the Year category has Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Leon Balogun, Udinese Calcio FC player, William Troost-Ekong and in-form Leganes FC defender, Kenneth Omeruo.

The Midfielder of the Year contest will have Ndidi, Arsenal FC playmaker, Alex Iwobi and Stoke City FC midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo.

The Most Valuable Person (MVP) in NPFL, (Male Category) has Rangers of Enugu striker, Godwin Aguda, Junior Lokosa and Akwa United striker, Mfom Udoh.

The Most Valuable Person (MVP) in NPFL, (female Category) will see Nasarawa Amazon player, Anam Imo, Rivers Angels Evelyn Nwabuoku and former FC Robo striker, Rasheedat Ajibade.

In the Queen of the Pitch Category, FC Barcelona loanee, Asisat Oshoala, Shanghai Shengli striker, Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade are in the contest.

The Coach of the Year category has Super Falcon chief tactician, Thomas Dennerby, Chief Coach, Rangers FC, Gbenga Ogunbote and 2017/2019 NPFL runaway winners coach of Lobi Stars, Solomon Ogbeide.

Akwa United, Rangers FC of Enugu and Lobi Stars of Benue are in the running for the Club of the Year while National Team of the Year has Super Sand Eagles, Super Falcons and Super Eagles.

The Referee of the Year has Ogabor Odey, Adebimpe Quadri and Ferdinand Udoh.

The Football Friendly Governor of the Year has the Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel, Rivers States Gov. Nyesom Wike and Delta States Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The State with the Best Grassroots Football Development category has Delta, Rivers and Lagos State.

Football Journalist of the Year (Print) has Tunde Liadi, The Nation; Johnny Edwards, Complete Sports and Tana Aiyejina, The Punch.

For the Radio category, George Essien Comfort Radio Tony Bekederemo, Brila FM and Olawale Adigun, Top Radio.

The Football Journalist of the Year (TV) category has Cecilia Omoregbe, Moses Praiz, Supersports and Austin Okon-Akpan Channels for nomination.

For the Online category, Naijafootballplus.com CEO, Tobi Adepoju, Sportsvillagesquare.com counterpart, Kunle Solaja and Samuel Ahmadu of Goal.com up for nomination.

The organisers of the Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, said that the awards ranked as one of the best in the country, adding that it was time to recognise the heroes in football while they are still alive.

He said that his organisation and its partners, Auditing Firm, SIAO, would continue to protect the integrity of the awards in respect to nominations and transparent voting system.

“SIAO partners have continued to support our vision. They have approached the responsibility of the collation of the result with all sense of professionalism.

“In every sense of it, they have demonstrated their integrity and professionalism in the accounting world.

“The Nigeria Pitch Awards has come to stay and as organisers, we will continue to put in all that is necessary to sustain the standards that the awards have set,” he said. (NAN)

VANGUARD