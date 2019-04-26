PHOTOS: EFCC clamps down on Abuja internet fraudsters

Soni Daniel

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has turned the heat on internet fraudsters, operating within the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

On Thursday April 25, 2019, the Commission nabbed Mmizoro Chinedu and Utyo Philip, two suspected internet fraudsters at the Nigerian Army Resettlement Estate, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

The suspects were arrested following intelligence report that alleged that they were perpetrating internet fraud. The suspects put up a fight while resisting arrest which resulted in injury on one of the EFCC operatives.

One of the suspects, Mmizoro Chinedu who wanted to conceal evidence against him threw his phone into the toilet but it was retrieved and is currently undergoing digital forensics investigation in the Commission.

Similarly, the zone raided the Kings Court Estate residence of three suspected internet fraudsters. They are: Odili Augustine, Odili Philips and Elvis Albert.

The home of the three suspects was raided following an anonymous tip-off to the Commission on the activities of the suspects who were alleged to have swindled unsuspecting victims off their hard-earned money.

Some items recovered from the three suspects include, a white Honda Cross tour, laptops, sophisticated phones and documents of some landed properties.

