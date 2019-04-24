Breaking News
Photos: Buhari, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, others at Oshodi Transport Interchange

On 4:59 pm

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commissioned the remodeled Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road, the world class Oshodi Transport Interchange and the 820 high and medium capacity buses for public transportation, stating emphatically that State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode performed satisfactorily.

President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd left); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left); Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2nd right) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi during the unveiling of the plaque to commission the newly reconstructed Oshodi- International Airport Road, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
The newly commissioned Oshodi Transport Interchange along with the Mass Transit Buses, on Wednesday,
President Muhammadu Buhari (right), with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode during the commissioning of the Oshodi- International Airport Road, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
President Muhammadu Buhari (3rd left); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left); Ogun State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (left); Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (3rd right); Oyo State Governor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi (2nd right) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi (right) during the commissioning of the Oshodi Transport Interchange along with the Mass Transit Buses, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
President Muhammadu Buhari (left), with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right) during the commissioning of the newly built Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

