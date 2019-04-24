A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Photos: Buhari, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, others at Oshodi Transport Interchange
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commissioned the remodeled Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road, the world class Oshodi Transport Interchange and the 820 high and medium capacity buses for public transportation, stating emphatically that State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode performed satisfactorily.