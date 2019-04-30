PDP calls for collaboration of parties to rescue Nigeria from APC

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for collaboration of all political parties in the country to “rescue Nigeria from alleged misrule of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC”.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, in a statement Tuesday, explained that three incidents that happened recently had shown that APC would never change its style of governance, which he claimed had brought Nigeria to her knees.

Odeyemi said the 10-day trip undertaken by President Mohammadu Buhari, without formally informing the National Assembly, goes beyond disregard for the legislative arm of government but remains gross violation of the Constitution.

He stated that President Buhari and APC are hell-bent on foisting a leadership on the National Assembly so as to annex that arm of government, force a docile leadership on the parliamentarians and continue illegality that hallmarked the present administration since it came on board.

READ ALSO: Power-shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023, non-negotiable- APC chieftain

The PDP Deputy spokesman also wondered why a party that had not justified a mandate it allegedly stole, would be talking about 2023 presidency, insisting that Nigerians must be ready to rescue the country and join hands with the PDP to stop APC and redirect the ship of the country to a safe harbor.

The statement reads, “Is it not sad that a party that stole mandate many Nigerians freely gave to the PDP, using all illegal means to perpetrate itself in office, even with its baggage of woes, misdeeds, missteps, jaundiced policies and wanton plandering of the nation’s treasury, would be talking about 2023 presidency in 2019?

“Has the party justified the temporary stay it is currently occupying let alone seeking another term in far away 2023? APC must have concluded that Nigerians are gullible”.

“Only a president that has no regard for the governed would disregard for the law of the land and travel out of the country “on a private visit” without delegating governance to the Vice President as stipulated in the constitution.

“We in PDP have demostrated over and over again our readiness to lead the rescue mission that would safe Nigeria from her tomentors and safe once blossoming country made ‘poverty headquarters’ by APC. We are only calling on other parties to join hands with us to defeat our common enemies”, he added.

VANGUARD