PAP scholarship beneficiaries laud Dokubo on speedy payment

By Egufe Yafugborhi

BENEFICIARIES of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, scholarships have lauded the Coordinator of PAP, Prof Charles Dokubo, on the speedy payment his restructuring efforts have brought into the programme’s educational schemes.

The beneficiaries, under the National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students Worldwide (NAPAS), expressed the commendation following a rally in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, to express confidence in the current PAP leadership under Dokubo who doubles as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs.

The President of the union, Somina Igani, said:

“The outstanding performance of Dokubo has helped a great deal in tackling insecurity in the region. He is the first Coordinator to have paid students four months in arrears and has been consistent in the welfare of students under PAP.

“We call on President Mohammadu Buhari to sustain Dokubo’s management of PAP on account of his results oriented leadership by reappointing him in the coming days.”

Other beneficiaries, including Samuel Beredugo, who is on PAP scholarship at Benson Idahosa University, attested to consistent delivery of PAP benefits to students and called on “Niger Delta youths to support Dokubo for sustained improvement on the conditions of students.”