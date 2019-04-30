Oyo Guber: Tribunal orders INEC to allow Makinde inspect election materials

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the Governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, to inspect the materials used in March 9 governorship election in the state.

INEC declared , Makinde, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the March 9 governorship election in Oyo State after polling 515,621 votes.

Reports have it that Makinde defected his closest rival, Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 357,982 votes.

The Charmian of the three-man panel, Justice Muhammed Sirajo, granted the application following a prayer by Counsel to Makinde, Mr Jamiu Makinde, seeking the order of the tribunal to inspect all the election materials used in the March 9 election.

Adelabu and his party had gone to the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Makinde as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The other respondents in the matter are the PDP and INEC.

Makinde said that the application was brought under section 281 (1, 2) of the electoral Act 2010 as amended.

He said the application was supported by 18 paragraph affidavit and a written address sworn to by one Emmanuel Igu.