OYO gov poll: I was displaced by conspiracy — Adelabu

By Ola Ajayi

CANDIDATE of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu said that he was displaced by the conspiracy and coalition of five other governorship candidates.

He noted that the results of the March 9 election “still keep our supporters wondering.”

He said this while speaking with newsmen after his return from a two-week vacation abroad.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria said the election result was shrouded in mystery and this compelled his party to approach the election tribunal.

He described his loss as a blessing in disguise.

He said: “Whatever happens to a man is either a blessing or a lesson. However, in this case, it’s both a blessing “in disguise” and a lesson to come out with a better and stronger person.

“Electoral losses, as read in history, have made great leaders come out stronger, better and more successful and never to depress or discourage them.

“I take solace in the persistence and tenacity of our 357,000 strong genuine voters (which is larger than what ushered in the last three successive governors) and kindness of history and posterity.”

“The devil is in the details like they say, as a first-timer, with 357,000 genuine votes, we remained the single strongest candidate in the 2019 Guber elections claimed to be displaced by the conspiracy or coalition of five other Guber candidates.”

“This also gave out our party as the single strongest and most popular party in the last elections.