Our leader got N5m before Fire Service boss was released — Kidnap suspect

By Esther Onyegbula

Blessing Boyo, one of the two suspects arrested alongside his colleague, Smart Alfred, in connection with the kidnapping of Lagos State Director of Fire Service, Mr Rasaki Musibau and six others has revealed that the leader of his gang, MK, collected N5 million ransom from the family of the victims before they were realised.

According to 29-year-old Boyo, “the leader of the gang, MK, is the person in control of the communication with the outside world and demand for ransom from relatives of their victims. He hasn’t given us any money before we were arrested.”

Method of operation

Narrating how they carried out their operations, Bayo said, we usually block the roads with woods to prevent motorists from having a free passage and when they drive to the point where the road is blocked they will slow down and we strike and kidnap our victims. Usually, we use four guns during operations.

“MK is also a youth leader in our community. He was the one that came to the village in Arogbogo, Ondo State where he asked me to come with him. He said he has a job for me. I didn’t know it was a kidnapping job. I have never been involved in it. I am an apprentice, I work with a wood operator.

“After we kidnapped the Fire Service boss and the other six people, we took them to a camp in the bush where we kept them. Some of the boys, who worked with MK, cooked in the camp. We fed the victims with egusi soup and garri.”

It will be recalled that the Fire Service boss and six others were abducted on April 6 at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

However, three days later they regained their freedom after a ransom of N5 million was paid.

Parading the two suspects, Blessing Boyo and Smart Alfred, at the State Police Command, Ikeja, the Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, said the suspects were “arrested after a sustained and well-coordinated operation by the command’s Tactical Anti-Kidnapping Unit, on April 10 at about 5:30 am in Ibafun along Ikorodu-Ijebu Ode Expressway, a boundary community with Ogun State. Two single barrel guns were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing.”