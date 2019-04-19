Osun producers get online gateway to global trade

By Juliet Umeh

Osun State local farmers have been handed an online gateway to showcasing their products in the international market.

This is as emerging online marketplace for locally sourced goods, Aje, launches in the state.

The online platform helps farmers, traders and artisans, sell their goods with ease to millions of buyers across Nigeria and beyond.

With the mission of powering prosperity for Osun businesses through trade, thousands of farmers and their wares have so far been accomodated in the platform for free.

Ajé has a large base of trusted and quality local farmers and suppliers from Osun, connecting them to buyers across Nigeria and beyond. The goal is to provide a trusted platform to facilitate trade securely and seamlessly for thousands of buyers and sellers.

Offering products ranging from home/office furniture, food items such as organic farm fresh vegetables, tubers, fresh fruits, locally processed essential cooking oil, organic seeds and grains amongst others, Ajé is poised re-define the marketplace by democratising access to market linkage for micro businesses often excluded from traditional marketplaces.