Onyekuru not giving up on League title

Super Eagles and Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru has lamented his side’s 1-1 draw against fierce rivals Fenerbahce last weekend.

The result leaves Galatasaray five points behind log leaders Istanbul Basaksehir who are closing in on a first Turkish Super Lig title. Onyekuru opened the scoring in Istanbul only for Eljif Elmas to pull Fenerbahce level as the two teams ultimately settled for a point apiece.

“When you play against your rival, it is a very important and nice feeling for a footballer to score in such a match. I’m happy to have this feeling, but it was a game we wanted to win,” Onyekuru told Galatasaray’s official website.

“The score did not satisfy us. After this time, we have nothing to do. We have to put this match aside and prepare for each match separately.

“You know anything can happen in football. There are five-point difference but every moment can be everything. We need to fix our mistakes, we need to work harder and continue without error. As I have just said, anything can happen at any moment,” he concluded.

The goal was the 21-year-old’s 12th of the league season.