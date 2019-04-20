Ondo revives PHCs with equipment’s worth millions of Naira

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Medical equipment’s worth millions of Naira have been distributed by Ondo State government to 300 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, during an occasion to distribute the equipments, said the development was his administration’s modest way of strengthening primary healthcare delivery in the state.

According to him, his administration “is revitalising the primary healthcare system which hitherto was seen as unfit because of its lack of modern tools and equipment and is fast shedding its obsolete toga for a refreshing and revitalised one”.

The intervention, the governor said, was “a demonstration of political will to strategically rescue and consciously restore hope to the health sector and guarantee good health for residents, especially pregnant women and children under 5”.

Akeredolu promised more phases “until the primary healthcare system in the state becomes a reference point in qualitative maternal, neo-natal and child healthcare in the country”.

The governor pledged that his administration will not rest on its oars until all three categories of PHCs’ facilities in the state have basic medical equipment, necessary to enable it deliver on its mandate.

The state Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, told guests that the distribution of equipments was one of the requirements of the Ondo’s ‘Save Our Children’ initiative (Agbomola) targeted at reducing Peri-natal and child mortality and morbidity.

The Executive Secretary of Ondo State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, also speaking at the occasion, said for the PHC system to reduce maternal and child mortality and morbidity, treat commonly occurring diseases, operate within the five principles of the PHCs and address all its components, there was need for standard laboratories and basic equipments to perform optimally.