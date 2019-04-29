Ondo Oil Field Inferno: Ondo Govt. charges Chevron on protection of residents’ lives

Ondo State Government has charged Chevron Nigeria Limited to priortise safety of lives and properties of citizens following a recent fire outbreak at Oju Imole Oil Field in Ilaje Local Government area.

Reports have it that the inferno started on Thursday.

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, while receiving the delegation from Chevron in his office in Akure on Monday, called on the company to deplore all necessary resources to ensure the fire was put out on time and forestall recurrence of such incidence.

Ajayi said the company must act fast to ensure that the community was safe again for the residents as ”they do not have any other home.”

He that the oil deposit in their community should be a source of blessing to them rather than a source of worry.

The deputy governor stressed the importance of the oil producing areas to the economy of the state.

The leader of the Chevron delegation, Mr Brikinns Esimaje, said the company was doing everything possible to put out the fire as well as address both the immediate and remote causes of the inferno.

Esimaje said the visit would allow them to work with government in the interest of the host community’s safety.

”The reason for coming here is to really have a face to face discussion with government and to update government on the incidence,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Funso Esan, said the news of the inferno at Oju Imole Oil Field broke out during Easter holidays and government had been working hard to ensure the safety of residents.

Esan said the meeting with Chevron would allow government to iron out certain issues on safe operation of the company in the state.