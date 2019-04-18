Omo-Agege mourns with Urhobo, Sen Eferakeya’s family

Lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege has condoled the family of renowned Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, late Sen. Adegor Eferakeya who passed on last Tuesday.

Omo-Agege, in his condolence massage said: “The late Sen. Adegor Eferakeya, who represented Delta Central Senatorial District in the 6th Senate, was a renowned medical practitioner in Nigeria.

“With his demise, our nation has lost a great public servant, who was a champion for dignity, accountability, and transparency.

“I have lost an uncle and a mentor whom I learned a lot from. I drew inspiration from his leadership, intellect and moral courage. He was never afraid to speak truth to power.”

A man of honor and decency, he will be missed not only in Urhobo Land but by all Nigerians who respect integrity and courage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and his children. Urhobo mourn with them.