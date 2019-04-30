Olude vows to prove mettle at 2019 Okpekpe road race

Barely 24 days to the 2019 edition of the Okpekpe 10km road race, Fadekemi Olude, a top female marathoner has vowed to prove her mettle at the competition.

The competition, which is scheduled for May 25 with no fewer than 3,000 runners, will begin at Apama road and end at Okpekpe in Edo.

Olude told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that she was going to the competition with a winning mentality, saying that she would do her best.

“My target is to go there and surpass my previous timing and do more than ever before, I want to participate with a winning spirit and do my best,” she said.

READ ALSO: Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon: Gyan cries for more action

Marathoners to participate in the race are expected from Kenya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Morocco, Israel, Bahrain and Nigeria.

Winners in the first, second and third positions in the international elite category will take home 20,000 dollars, 13,000 dollars and 9,000 dollars respectively.

Those in the fourth to eighth position will go home with 6,500 dollars, 3,000 dollars, 2,000 dollars, 1,500 dollars and 1,000 dollars respectively. (NAN)

VANGUARD