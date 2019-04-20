Breaking News
Olamide to appear in first 2019 concert today

On 4:23 amIn Entertainment, News by Urowayino Warami

Goldberg lager, Nigeria’s leading mainstream beer, is set to hold a special Easter edition of its flagship consumer engagement platform – Unlimited Faaji, and this time it’s holding in the capital of Lagos, Ikeja.

The event, which would be hosted at the Open Ground of Ikeja City Mall on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 7pm, will be headlined by Nigeria’s Afro Hip-Hop sensation, Olamide.
Unlimited Faaji is one of Goldberg’s platforms for engaging consumers and fun-seekers alike in an atmosphere of unmatched enjoyment across the country.

This Easter edition is, however, set to be the biggest music concert and would have star-artistes like Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun, DJ Kaywise, Dotun and Odunlade Adekola sharing the stage with Olamide otherwise known by fans as Badoo.


