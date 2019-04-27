Oh, to be a Nigerian

By Morenike Taire

Olajumoke Orisaguna now formally known as Olajumoke Chris was a typical deprived Nigerian from South Western Nigeria who hawked bread for a living and could barely make ends meet for her two daughters.

She was on a most ordinary mission when she found herself in the most extraordinary of circumstances. Many Nigerians, particularly the young ones are familiar with the story of how she walked into a photo shoot and got ‘discovered’ in the parlance of the international world of modelling.

Thus a jobless hairdresser became a celebratory figure with a reality show, a posh apartment and runway gigs. Olajumoke’s story is significant on the basis of acting as proof that there is such a thing as a Nigerian dream and that by providence or whatever means, an individual of lowly beginnings has a chance to alter their circumstances so significantly and so suddenly that it brings hope to the rest of the people.

In the immediate post colonial era this sort of social mobility was not at all uncommon and was in fact more defined, more definitive and less the result of luck than a certain level of technicality. Western education had just been democratized and freed from being an elite venture, due in the most part to political pioneers and patriots such as Obafemi Awolowo who deployed massive amounts of state resources to it. Children of the unlettered thus moved from the dreary prospects of lives of labour or servitude to those of ease and unprecedented prosperity.

At the Arise Fashion Weekend this Easter, an African American designer made a mention of how he considered it impressive that it is impossible, according to him, to tell the difference between a rich and poor Nigerian just by looking at them. This might seem contestable to the average Nigerian but as they say in public Relations, perception is reality. And so while we see the Nigerian dream as something that died with the era when people came from as far as Singapore and San Francisco to work and earn a Naira that was stronger than the Dollar, outsiders still troop in by the day to exploit myriad opportunities which we never see though they are right there under our noses.

With all the travel warnings their governments issue to them, with all the unflattering memos their journalists write when they return to their country, foreigners keep trooping in from all corners of the globe, mostly succeeding at their various ventures, noble or otherwise. Whether they are manufacturing plastic at the Isolo Lagos corridor or mining gold in Zamfara, foreigners keep finding a way to thrive and make themselves comfortable in this same space where Nigerians are mostly groaning, finding the Nigerian dream.

Nigeria is fast becoming the enfant terrible of the committee of Nations that everyone hates to love. Our music has seeped with little warning into the consciousness of the world; our fashion is surely following. Our food, our flair, our savoir faire is admired and craved by the whole world, including ourselves. The only thing that is hated is the space we occupy and we, the people who occupy it.

It is this state of affairs that was exploited to the hilt during the 2019 general elections, when, in the months preceeding the polls rumours were released and pushed of the president being not the president but some clone from Sudan named Jibrin or Jubril depending on the version. For some reason, this was supposed to disqualify him from the presidential race in 2019, while this Jubril continued to sit in Aso Rock in the meantime. Things were to take an even more ridiculous turn when, in the post election struggle for the presidency an earlier assertion by the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB was adopted by the lead counsel to the ruling All Progressives Congress, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, in its defense to the petition filed by former vice President and 2019 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to the presidential election tribunal in Abuja

It was asserted that the aggrieved candidate was born in Jada in Adamawa state, in a region which was part of Cameroon at the time. On this basis, the statement of defense claimed Atiku did not qualify to aspire to the presidency in the first place.

In a country from which hundreds successfully flee every day and thousands try and fail, it is suddenly desirable to be a Nigerian. No doubt the IPOB ideologist is having fun right now. Ensconced in a comfortable self imposed exile it is the easiest thing in the world not only to disparage all things Nigerian but also to challenge the very meaning of being Nigerian

Kanu once again explores the tired idea of citizenship by referendum; all the more tired because you get the impression that he is more afraid of a referendum than those he accuses of not wanting one.

The relationship between a country and her citizens is comparable, at the best of times to the relationship between a mother and her children. Needless to assert the relationship is a very abusive one in the Nigerian situation- a nation which, like the proverbial grasscutter suckles from the breast of its citizens rather than the other way around.

But it has not always been that way, not does it have to continue to be. A time would surely come when the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS would have trouble boasting openly about the trillions of Naira it has succeeded at squeezing out of Nigeria’s mostly economically disoriented citizens because the question would then be asked: what is the government giving in return?

The acute levels of tribal dissensions that we see today is not the result of severe tribal differences but economic positioning. This is what politicians milk for their own benefit.

For sure one of the truest bases for citizenship is of what a nation has done for her children. Like Mohammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, Nnamdi Kanu has benefited from the finest and most cost effective, if not virtually free Nigerian education. If anything makes them all Nigerians, this surely does.

Kanu’s attempt to hijack the citizenship conversation must not be allowed. It’s not a conversation for intellectuals and idealists alone but for every Nigerian, including seekers of referendum, particularly those interested in redefining their relationship with this wicked nation- to close their eyes to tribe and open them to opportunity