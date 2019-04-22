Obey party leaders on NASS leadership, APC South Africa admonishes lawmakers

ABUJA-THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa has charged members of the party in the National Assembly to obey the party leadership by voting for the candidates adopted as Senate President and Speaker by the party in the forthcoming 9th Assembly for the interest of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.



The party stated this in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Sanni David, after a gala night and dinner, organised in South Africa to celebrate the victory of the APC in the just concluded general elections.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the APC in SA, Chairman Engr Bola Babarinde, commended the leadership style of the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying that the reforms he embarked upon are yielding positive fruits.

He said, ” we are glad with the reforms going on in the party. We see a situation where party discipline is being entrenched. No ruling political party can succeed without discipline and that is why we are proud of the current leadership led by Oshiomhole.

“So we urge our elected National Assembly members to toe the line of the party when electing their leadership because without the party there will be no candidate especially when the constitution has not provided for independent candidates” it stated.

Woman leader of the party in SA, Pastor Mrs Gladys Adebukola Adunola, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on the achievements made in his first tenure, adding that Nigerians are expecting improved welfare package in his second term.

She also called on the incoming 9th Assembly to use the APC majority to ensure the speedy passage of the Diaspora voting bill just as she commended President Buhari on the war against corruption and insurgency.