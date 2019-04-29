NYSC: Group commends President Buhari over Ibrahim’s appointment as DG

President Muhammdu Buhari has been hailed over his appointment of Brig. Gen S Ibrahim as the new Director General of National Youth Service corps, NYSC.

Recall that Major General SZ Kazaure was last week posted from National Youth Service Corps to Nigerian Army Resource Centre

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership, while welcoming the appointment of Ibrahim, said the choice of Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim by Mr. President is in recognition of his sterling qualities as displayed as the pioneer Registrar of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State.

ALSO READ: Buratai demands N472.8bn for 2019 operations

Samson Onwu, Executive Director of NICreL, at a press conference on Saturday, said the appointment of Ibrahim is a rounded peg in a rounded hole.

His statement below.

NICrel wishes to state that it has followed the carrier path of Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim from his days as the Research Officer, Institute of Army Education (IAE); Military Assistant to the Director General of NYSC 1996-1999; Staff Officer Military History, National Defence College (NDC) 2004 – 2009; Senior Instructor, Nigerian Army School of Education 2009 – 2011; Staff Officer I Books Resources Procurement, Headquarters Nigerian Army Education Corps 2011 – 2012; Commandant Command Secondary School Suleja 2012-2014; Head of Department, History and War Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy Nigerian Defence Academy 2014-2018.

NICrel consequently states that the choice of Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim as the director general of the National Youth Service Corps is indeed a testament to the resolve by President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the NYSC for higher productivity and improving the lot of Youth Corps members in the country.

NICrel wishes to commend the Nigerian Army for the numerous training it avails its officers as exemplified in Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim, who throughout his career in the military has distinguished himself as a shining star by coasting home numerous awards that include: Forces Service Star (FSS), Meritorious Service Star (MSS) and Distinguished Service Star (DSS).

Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim has on numerous occasions rewarded for his exceptional performance in vital national assignments such as, The Chief of Army Staff Award as the Overall Best Participant for 2013 NAEC Executive Management Course; Nigerian Institute for Public Relation (NIPR) Special Recognition Award 2014; Award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Public Services/Fellowship (FCAI) by Institute of Corporate Administration; Professional National Award of the Historical Society of Nigeria HSN 2018 and COAS Commendation Letter 2018.

NICrel also wishes to commend the Chief of Army Staff for recommending a thorough breed professional officer as well as an intellectual to President Muhammadu Buhari as the Director General of the NYSC.

NICrel also wishes to charge Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim to put to bear all the training he received in the Nigerian Army, as well as his exploits and experience in the academics and administration as a Ph.D. holder and former Head of Department, History and War Studies of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

NICrel commends the Nigerian Army for its consistency in making its personnel available for service to the country. NICrel also charges Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim to justify his appointment by bringing about institutional reforms in the NYSC and making his primary constituency the Nigerian Army proud of his stewardship.

Vanguard