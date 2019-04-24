NYSC debunks rumour of N31,800 stipend for corps members

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has dismissed as fake news reports making the rounds on social media that serving corps members will be paid N31,800 as monthly stipends following the signing of the new minimum wage into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.



A Deputy Director at the NYSC headquarters Abuja, Eddy Megwa told Vanguard on Wednesday that the federal government is yet to inform the Scheme of any increases in the stipends of serving corps members.

He stressed that though the NYSC does not pay corps members directly, the federal government will inform the Scheme of any increases before a stipend figure different from the current N19,800 is made available to the public.

He said, “The NYSC does not pay corps members any sum of money directly as stipends but the federal government does.

“Until the government is ready to implement the N30,000 minimum wage, we cannot say what corps members will earn for their service to the nation.

“Disregard any figure you find making the rounds on social media. When the federal government is ready, it will inform NYSC and we will announce it to corps members through official channels.”