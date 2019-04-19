NURTW flags off N2bn vehicle scheme for members

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Benue State branch has flagged off a N2billion scheme for the provision of commercial buses and trucks for members of the Union.

The scheme being undertaken by the branch in collaboration with A-Gold Ventures, Tagged ‘NURTW Easy Bus Scheme’ would enable members of the Union acquire commercial vehicles at low prices and payments made on flexible terms.

Flagging off the scheme in Makurdi with three new buses, the Principal Assistant National Secretary of the Union, Buga Abuul who lauded the initiative, urged the 41 branches in the state to key into the programme to better the lot of its members.

On his part, the State Chairman of the Union, Jerome Ukor explained that the scheme came into being after two years of critical study of a proposal by A-Gold ventures, saying “A three man committee was set up in 2017 to critically look at the proposal and make appropriate recommendations for necessary action and after series of meeting and consultations our 41 local branches found the scheme laudable.”

The Executive Director of A-Gold ventures, Mr. Adeyeye Akanni, said aside availing members of the Union new vehicles, the partnership would involve the transformation and modernization of motor-parks in the state.

Representative of Sterling Bank, Mr. Akin Abimbola said, “we are partners in this scheme because it is laudable and offers members of the Union the opportunity to own personal commercial vehicles and on our part we have earmarked over N2billion to finance the scheme in the state.”