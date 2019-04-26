NUJ President promises constant training for journalists

Mr Chris Isiguzo, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has promised constant training for members of the union.

Isiguzo made the promise when he visited the Plateau Council of the union on Friday in Jos.

Reports have it that the president is in Jos for the first time to familiarise himself with members of the union in Plateau, since assumption of office in October 2018.

Isiguzo said training remained one cardinal component of the pen profession, hence his regime would prioritise it.

“Training and retraining of journalists is very important.

“A journalist that is stagnant is a danger to the society.

“I will be a listening governor” – Sanwo-Olu

“So training is something we shall be doing consistently, to enable members get acquainted with current realities of the profession,” he said.

The President also urged members of the union to maintain professionalism and high ethical standards while reporting.

He also emphasised the need for journalists to conduct properly wherever they go, to attract high regards for the profession .

“Even if you want to attack the government in power, do it with high level of professionalism, so as not to land yourself in trouble,” he uraged.

Isuguzo also pledged to place high premium on the safety of journalists in the country, and urged members to cultivate close ties with the security agencies.

Easter: Secondus urges prayers for Nigeria

Earlier in a welcome address, Mr Paul Jatau, Chairman of the union in the state, thanked the President for the visit and urged him to keep to his campaign promises.