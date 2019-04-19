Nsukka residents laud Buhari over assent to new National Minimum Wage Bill

Residents of Nsukka town in Nsukka Local Government, Enugu State, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N30, 000 new National Minimum Wage Bill into Law.

The residents, in separate interview with newsmen in Nsukka on Friday, said the president had once again demonstrated that his administration was workers friendly.

Mr George Ngwu, Chairman of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Nsukka Local Government Area, said the president had shown that he had the welfare of workers at heart by signing the bill into law.

“By this gesture, he has demonstrated that his administration is workers friendly.

“The N30, 000, when implemented, will help to increase the purchasing power of workers as well as enable them attend to other family needs.” he said.

Ngwu, however, urged the president to ensure that governors implement the new minimum wage, to put smile on the faces of workers.

“Now that the president has given assent to the new national minimum wage, he should go a step further to ensure that all state governors implement it.”

Mrs Njideka Edeh, a civil servant, said she was as happy like a new born child yesterday (Thursday), when she heard that Mr President had assented to N30, 000 new national minimum wage for workers.

“I commend Buhari for signing the new national minimum wage into law as well as saying that the implementation should start on April 18.

“Though N30, 000 is not capable of solving all the financial problems of civil servants, based on the present economic hardship in the country, but it will to an extent reduce them,” she urged.

Mr James Ozioko, a trader, described the signing of the bill into law as a welcome development, adding that it would go a long way to increase the purchasing power of workers.

“Traders make good sales when civil servants have money because when a worker has money, he or she will enter the market to buy what he or she needs.

“I am happy that the President has signed the N30,000 new national minimum wage bill law, traders are going to make more sales when implemented ” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, signed into law, the N30,000 new minimum wage bill and ordered that its implementation should take effect from April 18