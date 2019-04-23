NSCDC nabs bike-snatching syndicate in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, has arrested three suspected members of a motorcycle-snatching syndicate in the state.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, told newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia that the suspects were arrested at Karu Local Government Area on Saturday.

Mahmoud-Fari said that based on intelligence reports, the suspects, aged between 22 and 27 years old, had been under security surveillance for some time now.

According to him, the syndicate often disguise in military uniform to perpetuate the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, One Musa, a member of the syndicate, confessed to stealing his friend’s motorcycle from Panda and selling it at Gidan-Zakara at the sum of N42,000 before his arrest.

Musa regretted his action and pleaded for mercy.

The security boss also said that another middle-aged man was in custody for allegedly defrauding intending international travellers.

“He specialises in collecting money from people with the promise of processing visas for hajj and he would disappear.

“He collected over N400,000 from one Hajiya in the name of processing hajj document for her and ran away,” Mahmoud-Fari said.

He said all the suspects had confessed to the crimes and that they would be charged to court at the end of all necessary investigations.

