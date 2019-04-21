Easter Sunday: Notable world leaders condemn church, hotel attacks in Sri Lanka

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the explosions that killed about 160 and injured 500 people in Sri Lanka, notable people around the world have taken to their social media handle to condemn the act.

First was the father of the Catholic church, Pope Francis who said, “I learned with great sadness the news of the serious attacks that, today, on Easter they brought mourning and pain to some churches and other Sri Lankan hangouts.

“I wish to show my affectionate closeness to the Christian community, hit while gathered in prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence.

“I entrust to the Lord those who have tragically been lost and I pray for the wounded and all those who suffer because of this dramatic event.” moment of silence for prayer.”

However, the United states president was not left out as he equally condemned the act and pledges to assist in any way.

His words via his official tweeter handle, “138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!.”

Theresa May also said, “The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time. We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear.”