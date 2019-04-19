Nobody is above the law in Edo – govt

Following allegations that the state government was intimidating a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the Edo State Government has flayed the insinuations, insisting that nobody was above the law in the state and that the interest of the common would always supersede that of a privileged few.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, reiterated the supremacy of the rule of law and order in the state, noting that the allegation of victimisation on the grounds of defection was baseless.

According to him, “We have read with surprise that the opposition party said a chieftain of their party, Mr Osamede Adun (also known as Bob Izua) is being victimised by the state government. But what they failed to state is whether the said member’s actions violated rules and regulations on physical planning and development in the state, for which he is being sanctioned.

“In the list put out by the PDP, they mentioned the demolition of one of the buildings belonging to Mr Adun, which took place in mid-2017. At the time, Mr Adun was a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. His building, which violated regulations, was pulled down regardless of his being a member of the party. So, when you violate regulations, you will be sanctioned, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

The governor’s aide stressed that the state government would continue to uphold the rule of law in the state, stating, “For the umpteenth time, the rule of law and interest of the common man would always supersede the interest of a few, no matter their social, political or economic standing in society.”

He urged the PDP to join hands with the state government in developing the state and not regard issues of enforcement of regulations and sanctions as an issue of partisan politics.