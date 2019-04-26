Breaking News
Translate

No plans to relocate NGMC to Abuja – NNPC

On 11:11 amIn Business by adekunleComments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no plans to relocate its Gas Marketing Subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC), from Warri to Abuja.

INAUGURATION: From left: NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru (right) with some members of the newly inaugurated board of NNPC Retail Limited in Abuja today. In the middle is the Board Chairman, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, who is also NNPC Chief OperatingOfficer, Gas and Power and Managing Director of the company, Mr. Yemi Adetunji.

The Corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affiars Division , in Abuja, on Friday.

It also said that the purported plans to spend N120million as yearly rent and another N294million to relocate NGMC to Abuja were false and should be discountenanced by members of the public.

It said the clarification was imperative because of a misleading report on the purported relocation and allocation of the huge sums of money for that purpose as broadcast in the social media by a group.

It described the misinformation by the group as malicious and capable of inciting the public, particularly NGMC’s host communities, against the company.

NNPC to continue oil exploration in the North — Baru

“NGMC remains committed to staying and executing it business operations in the Niger Delta.

“The company is poised to sustaining the existing relations between it and its esteemed stakeholders and members of the public,”the corporation added.(NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
//BODY PART, INSERT IN BODY OF THE WEBSITE