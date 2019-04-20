No crisis in NYCN, says President, Bello Shagari

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN, Mr. Bello Bala Shagari has described reports insinuating that there is a crisis in the council as misleading.

He explained that the council is suffering from what he described as interference from interest groups.

Shagari said this in a statement against the backdrop of claims by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT of the NYCN, Ambassador Dickson Akoh that he is intervening in a crisis in the council.

The arratatement reads:.”I want to make it crystal clear that the council is not in crises but suffering from interference from interest groups where the government was accused of being one. But the Minister for Youth&Sports Development Solomon Dalung in a letter he wrote me has made it clear that government has not interest in the politics of the council.

“I wish to make it known that the National Executive Council of the NYCN have settled their differences and the council is not in crises. It is always expected that in an Institution like ours people will agree to disagree at any point in time when debating on different viewpoints.

“I wish to also draw the attention of the Ministry and the Board of Trustees that there is no provision in our constitution where the BOT can take over the affairs of the council. The role of the BOT is simply advisory while the Ministry’s is supervisory.

“Nevertheless, we thank our BOT Chairman for his effortless leadership and the Ministry for their concern and support. At an appropriate time, the NEC of the NYCN will decide when to call for a management meeting as stipulated by our constitution. We are still in charge of our affairs and will do our utmost best to support the government and at the same time defend the interest of the Nigerian youths.”