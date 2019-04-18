NLC insists on review of power sector privatisation

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has berated electricity distribution companies in Nigeria on the aegis of Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, for the continued imposition of estimated billing on Nigerians.

NLC in a communiqué at the end of its Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting, called on the government to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s power sector and take necessary steps to arrest the situation, ordering the reversal of the privatization exercise in the power sector.

The communiqué said “The CWC decried the continuous exploitation of electricity consumer by Discos through estimated billing. The CWC went on to call on the government to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s power sector and take necessary steps to arrest the situation, ordering the reversal of the privatization exercise in the power sector.

“The CWC also condemned the continued refusal by many DISCOs to supply prepaid meters to electricity consumers in the country describing the use of estimated billing as daylight robbery of poor workers and citizens.

The CWC re-affirmed the commitment of Congress to picket NERC for failing in its regulatory duty and also DISCOs that have refused to obey Nigeria’s laws and court processes against estimated billing of electricity consumers in Nigeria.”