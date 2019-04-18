NIPR commends NNPC for promotion of PR

The Abuja Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for effective deployment of Public Relations (PR) tools and professionals in managing its image and reputation.

Dr Tayo Haastrup, the Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Chapter of the NIPR, made the commendation in Abuja during a visit to the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu.

He said that the NNPC remained a critical promoter of professional PR practice in Nigeria.

Haastrup also commended the NNPC for appointing a registered and certified member of the NIPR to manage the reputation of the corporation as required by law.

He said that the NIPR took the menace of quackery in the profession seriously, adding that actions were being taken against those on the wrong side of the law.

He called on defaulter organisations to redeem themselves before the law would catch up with them.

Haastrup lauded the expertise and professionalism of the Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC for its competence in managing the image and reputation of a critical organisation like the NNPC.

“As the body regulating the activities of public relations in the country, it is our duty to monitor the activities of our practitioners in the field to offer professional advice or assistance where necessary and commend those who are making the institute proud.

“We have watched closely since your re-appointment as the spokesman of the NNPC and observed that you are living up to expectations as a certified practitioner and a fellow of the institute.

“Since your assumption of office, we are proud to state that the reputation of the corporation has consistently moved upwards.

“ Your publications – the NNPC News, NNPC Quarterly Magazine and your weekly television production are very professional in content and packaging.

“They satisfy readers’ industry information needs in a most professional manner. They come with variety, simplicity and appealing designs,” he said.

Haastrup said that the chapter was re-positioned to continue to add value to the practice of PR in the capital territory.

Responding, Ughamadu, extended the compliments of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, to the NIPR, saying the NNPC would continue to emphasise professionalism and excellence in its operations.

He said that his division, in demonstration of its value for professionalism, had ensured that its staff were members of the NIPR and had also extended its advocacy to subsidiaries of the corporation nationwide.

Ughamadu commended the FCT Chapter Chairman of NIPR for “excellent work and expressed his readiness to further support NIPR for the continuous growth and development of the institute.”