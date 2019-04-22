By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The campaign organization of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the candidacy of its principal in the contest for the speakership of the 9th House of Representatives was a joint task.

The organization said that the lawmaker represents all the geopolitical zones of the country.

This came as a coalition of Niger Delta youths from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from the South-South geopolitical zone declared its support for Hon. Mohammed Bago for the speakership.

Reacting to a ‘no retreat, no surrender’ stand of Bago’s campaign organization, last week, the Gbajabiamila team said that the incident of 2015 where the House voted for another candidate outside Gbajabiamila’s endorsement by the party must not repeat itself.

Last Tuesday, the APC adopted him as its candidate for the office, a move that rejected by Bago and some aspirants to the office who raised the issue of equity, fairness and justice.

The statement by Adaramodu said: “Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is actually a candidate for all the zones. His is a joint task. We respect Hon Bago, a respected Honourable colleague, whose banner the author of the put-away press release used. We are convinced that the said author acted alone, as we believe Hon Bago is a faithful party man, who is also a good student of history. The sordid experience of 2015 was enough lesson for us, including him to listen to the voice of reason and wisdom from the party leadership.

“There could be no retreat, no surrender in our war against corruption and bandits and not against our party and ourselves. We shall all surrender to the party’s pathways and directives. And together we shall take Nigeria, jointly to lofty heights.”

Meanwhile, some APC youths from the South-South have thrown their support to Bago.

In a letter to his campaign headquarters in Abuja, the group stated that their decision was hinged on equity and fairness.

Bago hails from North Central, a zone that has not produced any presiding officer of the House since the return of democracy in 1999.

The letter signed by Eddie Akaduh, the Co-ordinator of the group called “Niger Delta Support Group for Mohammed Bago” read: “Our group, The Niger Delta Support Group For Mohammed Bago (NDMB), a coalition of All Progressives Congress Youth in the South-South region wishes to publicly declare our support for Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago as Nigeria’s most preferred choice for the office of the Speaker in the 9th National Assembly.

“We wish to state that Hon. Mohammed Bago as a legislator possesses the prerequisite qualities required to galvanize essential legislative functions in the best interest of all Nigerians. As Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration, he patriotically worked with one of our sons, Honourable Robinson Uwak in the repositioning of Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron to meet international standards. These and many more have distinguished him as a legislative leader worthy of the position of the speaker.

“We know Rt. Hon. Bago to be a creative and hard-working politician, who is naturally loved by his constituents and now generally accepted by all Nigerians. Hence, his diligence, maturity and intellect as Honourable Speaker at the Green Chamber will rightfully deliver to Nigerians excellent legislative services and benefits…

“To this end, our endorsement of Rt. Hon. Bago as a Speaker from North Central geopolitical zone should be received by Nigerians as a symbol of equity and justice which will ultimately cement our bond of unity as a nation, especially now that we are moving to the next level.”