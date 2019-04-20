Nigerians in charge of our office – GM, Air Namibia

By Lawani Mikairu

General Manager, Air Namibia, Wimpie Van Vuuren has disclosed that the airline’s Nigeria office was being run by Nigerians as he was yet to bring workers from Namibia. Van Vuuren disclosed this during the opening of Namibia Visa Processing office in Lagos.

The office located at the GHI House in Ikeja GRA, Lagos was opened to the public for submissions and pickup of Namibia visas. Travelers to Namibia were before now, going to the country’s high commission in Abuja to process their visas and documents.

Van Vuuren said before the airline started its operations in Nigeria when direct passenger and cargo flight services between Windhoek and Lagos was launched on the 29th June, 2018, “there were stringent requirements which the airline had to comply with before we started operations”.

He also said that with 10 aircraft operated by Air Namibia, the country was extremely positioned to be a gateway to South Africa. “Very soon we will increase our operations and we will operate jointly with Lagos and Accra routes. We are now having a lot more Ghanaian travelers on board,” he said.

In his remark, Manager; Sales and Marketing of the airline, Gbenga Onitilo said Namibia was a place everybody would like to be, adding that there were already 4,000 Nigerian professionals living in Namibia.

Speaking at the event, High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, Mr. Humphrey Desmond Geiseb said with over 60 per cent of travelers to Namibia residing in Lagos and surrounding states, there was urgent need to open an office in Lagos to save those intending travelers to Namibia the stress of going to Abuja to get their visas.

The Commissioner who confirmed that 700 visas were issued in 2018, advised discerning Nigerians who love to relax and those willing to invest to take advantage of the many tourist attractions and investment opportunities that abound across the country.